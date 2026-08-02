Odisha govt suspends IFS officer over 'involvement' in forest official death case

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the suspension of Sangram Keshari Behera, who is currently posted as director (commercial) in the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), it said.

Behera, who was the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Paralakhemundi at the time of the incident, was an accused in the death of Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, former assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Paralakhemundi.

Mohapatra, a 2018-batch officer of Odisha Forest Service, sustained serious burn injuries at his home on July 11, 2021. His wife was also present in the house during the incident.

He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 12. His family members, however, alleged that Mohapatra was murdered, and accused the then DFO (Behera), the deceased's wife and the house cook of involvement.