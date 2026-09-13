Odisha forms technical panel for care of five rescued orangutans

The baby orangutans are at present kept at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, they said.

The panel will assess issues related to the welfare and upkeep of the rescued animals and provide technical inputs for their proper care, an order said.

The director of Nandankanan Biological Park will be the member-convener. The members include a veterinary officer from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, a representative of the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and the project coordinator of the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT, Bhubaneswar, it said.

The committee may also consult or co-opt experts and organisations of national and international repute whenever required, it added.

Chief Wildlife Warden and PCCF (Wildlife) PK Jha said the state's immediate priority was to ensure the five animals, which are not native to India, receive the best possible care at Nandankanan's hand-rearing centre.

"Three caretakers and doctors are engaged round the clock to monitor the health condition of the babies," he said.

The rescued orangutans are gradually becoming familiar with their caretakers and readily accepting food from them, said Aditya Acharya, head of OUAT's Wildlife Treatment Centre.