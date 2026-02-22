Odisha: Five school teachers held for 'raping' 13-year-old girl

The arrests were made after the father of the class 7 student and the district child welfare committee lodged separate complaints at the Rajkanika police station, alleging that the accused teachers had raped the minor, a senior officer said.

The parents of the student approached the district child welfare committee after their daughter accused the teachers of abusing her sexually for a long period, he said.

The committee initially investigated the allegation and brought the matter to the Rajkanika police station, an official said.

“A complaint was lodged on February 18. After a 48-hour-long investigation, we referred the case to the police for legal action," child welfare committee member Swagatika Patra said.