Begin typing your search...

Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Samhalpur, no casualties reported

The fire tenders are present at both places. Speaking to ANI, "We received the information at around 10.30 pm.

ByANIANI|13 Nov 2023 2:24 AM GMT
Odisha: Fire breaks out in two separate areas of Samhalpur, no casualties reported
X

Fire breaks out at residential building, gunny godown in Odisha's Sambalpur

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

SAMBAL: A fire broke out on the third floor of a residential building in Odisha's Sambhalpur.

In a separate incident that took place in Sambhalpur's Khetrajpur, a gunny godown also caught fire on Sunday night, said officials.

The fire tenders are present at both places. Speaking to ANI, "We received the information at around 10.30 pm.

The fire broke out on the third floor and we have controlled the fire now.

A gunny godown also caught fire and the teams reached the sit and doused off the fire," said Jitendra Kumar Biswal Assistant Fire Officer, Sambalpur. He added that no causalities took place in the incident.

More details are awaited.

ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X