Odisha experiences heatwave conditions, Boudh sizzles at 43.6 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: Large parts of Odisha, especially the western region, experienced heatwave conditions on Sunday, with Boudh town recording the highest temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

At least seven places in Odisha, including Boudh, recorded a maximum temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius.

As per a weather bulletin issued by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Jharsuguda town was the second-hottest place in the state, recording 42 degrees Celsius, while Bolangir sizzled at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

The other places that recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were Angul (41.1), Titlagarh (40.5), Sundargarh (40.3), and Bhawanipatna (40.2).

The maximum temperatures at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were 36.8 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Forecasting heatwave conditions for another two days, the weather office issued a 'red warning' (take action) for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Kalahandi for Monday.

Similarly, 'orange warning' (be prepared) was issued for Sundargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Boudh and Bolangir districts and 'yellow warning' (be aware) for Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts.

Besides, some places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati will experience hot and humid weather conditions on Monday, the IMD said.

However, people are expected to get relief from the heatwave as the IMD forecast thunderstorms with lightning for four days from March 19.

The IMD advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure and not to leave children or pets in parked vehicles. It suggested people going to rallies or gatherings take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to heat.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body. Keep livestock in cool places and arrange drinking water for them, the weather office's advisory said.