Odisha: Days before turning 100, doctor donates Rs 3.4 cr to AIIMS for women's cancer care

ODISHA: Days before turning 100, renowned doctor Dr K Lakshmi Bai has donated her life savings of Rs 3.4 crore to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for cancer care of women.

The doctor, who is scheduled to become a centenarian on December 5, was a former professor of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur. She retired from service in 1986.

The gynaecologist said that while practising, she encountered many women who died due to the unavailability of proper cancer treatment in the state.

"I hope the amount donated by me is utilised for the benefit of such poor and helpless women" she said.

"We appreciate the kind gesture of Dr Lakshmi Bai for the noble cause," said Dr Saubhagya Kumar Jena, professor and the head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in an appreciation letter issued to her after receiving the cheque on Friday.

"She has also suggested cancer vaccination among adolescent girls," Berhampur Obstetrics and Gynecology Society secretary Indira Pal said.

The AIIMS doctors are likely to attend the birthday celebrations of Bai, organised by some of her former students.

The AIIMS doctors will disclose their plan for utilisation of the donated amount, P Bharati, one of the students, said.

Born on December 5, 1926, Bai, started her medical journey by enrolling in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack in the first MBBS batch in 1945. She completed her MD in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Madras Medical College in 1958.

She is a widow and does not have any children.