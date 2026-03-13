Odisha Congress moves 8 MLAs to Karnataka amid fears of cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The state's main opposition BJD, on the other hand, has asked all its legislators to attend "priority" meetings at the residence of party chief Naveen Patnaik every evening from Friday to Sunday, according to a statement.

The Congress had summoned all its 14 MLAs to the state capital Bhubaneswar on Thursday night, and then moved eight of them, including Chief Whip CS Raazen Ekka, to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the leaders said.

Congress legislature party leader Rama Chandra Kadam said, "Yes, eight of our MLAs have gone to Bengaluru so that they can be shielded from horse-trading attempts by the BJP. Our MLAs will remain united."

Another party leader said, "They are scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Monday and will go directly to the assembly to cast their votes in favour of Datteswar Hota."

Among the MLAs who have been moved to the Congress-ruled southern state are Prafulla Pradhan, Mangu Khila, Ashok Das, Pavitra Saunta, Rajan Ekka and Kadraka Appala Swamy, he added.

Congress leaders indicated that more legislators could join the group soon.

"Four more MLAs are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by Saturday morning," a Congress leader in Karnataka said.

Senior Congress leaders in the southern state are understood to have coordinated the arrangements for the Odisha MLAs.

According to party insiders, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar oversaw the logistical arrangements for their stay.