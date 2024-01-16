Odisha CM urges people to celebrate Puri Heritage Corridor project's inauguration by lighting lamps

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the people of the state to celebrate the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri by lighting earthen lamps and blowing conches shells at their homes.

“In the words of Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, such work of development for the Shree Mandir (Jagannath Temple) has never been carried out during the past 700 years. This is a day of celebration for all the Odia people so I request we should celebrate this by dedicating the day and occasion to the Lord. Everyone should express devotion in his or her own way by lighting earthen lamps, blowing conches, beating of ghanta, doing Puja, reciting devotional songs and doing Mantra Japa,” Patnaik said in a video message.

The Chief Minister also said that the people should celebrate the occasion with devotion, surrender and joy at their houses.

He urged the devotees of Lord Jagannath across the country and globe to celebrate the grand opening of 'Shreemandir Parikrama Prakalpa' with devotion and joy at their places.

Patnaik also thanked all those who were evicted from the land for the project, the Sevayats, the artisans and the workers engaged in the corridor project.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders have criticised the government for making it a "ruling party programme".

Congress leader Bijay Patnaik raked up the issue of food blogger Kamiya Jani questioning the government for allowing a "proclaimed beef eater" to enter the 12th-century shrine.