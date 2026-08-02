Odisha cabinet approves bill to create economic region devpt bodies, Rs 2,995-cr scheme for tribals

A total of 11 proposals, including a Rs 2,995-crore project for socio-economic development of tribals, were cleared at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Saturday.

"The cabinet cleared a bill for amending the Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Act, 1982 to enable the establishment of ERDAs in the state," Chief Secretary Anu Garg told reporters after the meeting.

She said urbanisation is a major engine of economic growth and provides for the planned development of city agglomerations as integrated economic corridors with modern infrastructure, employment hubs, efficient mobility and coordinated service delivery.