Odisha BJP youth wing files complaint against Congress leaders over Vande Mataram row

BJP Yuva Morcha state president Abhilash Panda on Sunday said the party sought action against the Congress leaders for allegedly "disrespecting" and obstructing the singing of the national song.

"They have committed a punishable offence by disrespecting and obstructing Vande Mataram," Panda alleged.

The Congress, however, denied the charge and said there was no attempt to stop the singing of the full version of the national song.