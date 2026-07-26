Odisha BJP MP's daughter's social media post on Pradhan's resignation sparks ire in party

Asked whether Rahar's social media post has put the Bhubaneswar MP in trouble, Barik said, "Only time will tell."

The two-time MP from Bhubaneswar was, however, unavailable for comment.

Sources said the lawmaker had asked her daughter to remove the post after getting a phone call from Pradhan's office. However, it failed to have an impact.

Rahar, in another social media post, wrote, "Also, to DP's PA who is sure to text my mother asking me to delete my previous story (it has happened before) -- Don't bother. I won't delete. Jai Jagannath! Jai Hind."

After her daughter's tough stand on her post, Aparajita Sarangi, in an X post on Saturday night, wrote, "Sri @dpradhanbjp ji has tendered his resignation today. Resigning after owning moral responsibility calls for a lot of courage. I stand by him in this very difficult time. I wish for him the best for the days to come. May Lord Jagannath shower HIS Blessings upon him."

BJP leaders of Odisha criticised Rahar over her post.