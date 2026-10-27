Odisha, Andhra shut schools, ban fishing as Cyclone Arnab nears; Centre stresses zero casualty

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal has moved westward and has intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab'.

It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph gusting up to 140 kmph by the forenoon of October 28, it said.

In the national capital, the National Crisis Management Committee reviewed cyclone preparedness, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan saying that besides Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, the MHA and the IMD should alert eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, since high rainfall was also expected there.

Somanathan asked agencies to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property and infrastructure and directed them that, in the event of any damage, essential services be restored at the earliest.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed the meeting that they have deployed teams, with additional teams on standby.