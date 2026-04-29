Odisha: 4 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision

ROURKELA: At least four people were killed and over 20 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 143 in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.
The accident took place on Tuesday night in Chandiposh police station area when the bus was travelling from Rourkela to Mangalpur in Jajpur district. The deceased persons included drivers of both the bus and the truck, police said.
While two persons died on the spot, two others later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Some passengers were rescued by cutting through a portion of the bus, a police officer said.
An injured passenger, who was sitting in the cabin, said the bus driver lost control of the wheel and hit the road divider before dashing against the truck moving in the opposite direction.
The injured passengers were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital and the nearby Lahunipada hospital. The health condition of around five passengers was stated to be critical, the police officer said.
The front portion of the bus has been completely damaged. Police have started an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.