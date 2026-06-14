'Obedient servant, complies with orders': Rahul slams PM over US statements

Gandhi also said that "a compromised PM" will not defend the nation's honour because he is beholden to those who insult the country.

His remarks come a day after the US said it conveyed to India that any violation of its blockade in the Strait of Hormuz and illicit transport of Iranian oil will not be tolerated.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed this to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who spoke with him on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the death of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.