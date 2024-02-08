Nyay Yatra to go on two-day break after completion of Odisha-leg: Congress' Jairam Ramesh

JHARSUGUDA (Odisha): The Odisha leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to be completed on Thursday, party leader Jairam Ramesh said. Taking to the social media platform, X, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, said that the yatra will be on a two-day break from this afternoon.

"This morning, after going through Jharsuguda District, there will be a flag handover at Rengalpali and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will complete its Odisha run and move into Chhattisgarh. After 12 continuous days on the road, from this afternoon onwards, through the 9th and 10th, the Yatra will be on a break. The Yatra will resume on the morning of the 11th of February in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X. "The Yatra will re-enter Jharkhand on the morning of the 14th, and thereafter re-enter Bihar on the morning of the 15th.

On the afternoon of February 16th, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, the 25th day of the Nyay Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, visited Vedvyas Dham in the Sundergarh district of Western Odisha. The cave of this temple is considered to be the place where sage and poet Ved Vyas ji composed the Mahabharata.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Odisha on Tuesday after Jharkhand. The Yatra was accorded with a grand welcome in Biramitrapur, a small industrial town in Sundergarh district.

On this occasion, Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur handed over the national flag to Odisha Congress President Sarat Patnaik. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14.

The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts.

It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar--the Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.