Nuh court reserves order on MLA Mamman Khan’s bail plea till 4 pm today

NUH: The Nuh District Court has reserved till Saturday evening its order on the bail petition of Haryana Congress MLA Mamman Khan who is currently in judicial custody in connection with the July 31 violence in Nuh.

Mamman Khan’s lawyer had applied for bail and today arguments between both parties lasted for more than half an hour.

The hearing was held in Court No. 2 of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Duggal.

The court reserved its decision till 4 pm today. Khan the MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka was on September 15 arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state was on September 19 sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier on September 17, the Nuh district court sent Khan to a further two days of police remand after completion of a previous two-day remand. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh by police.

Violence broke out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year.

Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case since he was not present in Nuh the day the violence broke out.