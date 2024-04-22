NTA to conduct Common University Entrance Test between May 15 and 24

CHENNAI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, will be held between May 15 and 24.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities, Institutions, Organizations and Autonomous Colleges since 2022.

The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG) - 2024 in Hybrid mode and physical mode for about 13.48 lakh candidates at various examination centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India between May 15 and May 24.

A notification from NTA said there are 63 test papers being offered in the CUET (UG) – 2024.

The duration of the test will be 45 minutes except in subjects such as Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science, Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, and general test, the duration will be 60 minutes.

To ensure that the candidates from all backgrounds have an equal opportunity to perform their best, it has been decided to conduct the test papers which have been chosen by the majority of candidates in the pen and paper mode.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website (s) www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.