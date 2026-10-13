NPCI defers levy of MDR on UPI transactions; no new date announced for implementation

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) circular issued last month, a 0.4 per cent MDR was to be levied on Person-to-Merchant UPI payments above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

"UPI and Services Steering Committee today decided that, keeping in mind the festive season, Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions shall be implemented immediately post Diwali on a date to be notified separately," NPCI said in a statement.

The MDR has to be paid by merchants, not consumers, and capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.

The decision to defer has come amidst allegations by the Opposition, which termed it a tax, and said that the levy on specified UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 will burden consumers.