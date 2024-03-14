Now, Indian firm to validate TOEFL scores for US varsities

NEW DELHI: Universities in the US will now be able to validate TOEFL test scores through their Indian study-abroad partners, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) is a standardised test to measure the English language abilities of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities.

Princeton-based ETS, which conducts exams like TOEFL and GRE, has partnered with Career Mosaic, a leading student recruiter for US universities in South Asia, for score verification.

According to officials concerned, starting this week, US universities will have access to validated scores, significantly enhancing the credibility of student profiles shared with them and the move will reduce the administrative burden for US universities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient student enrolment process.

The test is recognised by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and also by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

“We are excited to partner with Career Mosaic to verify TOEFL scores of US university applicants, enhancing the university’s trust in the scores submitted. This collaboration underscores the joint commitment of both organisations in providing universities with reliable and efficient solutions for evaluating the English language proficiency of prospective students,” said Sachin Jain, country manager, ETS India and South Asia.

ETS had last year executed a series of changes in the 60-year-old test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. Reducing the duration to less than two hours instead of three and allowing candidates to be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test were among them.

Blerina Polovina, director of international admissions and business development at Webster University USA, welcomed the development and said the validation of TOEFL scores will help to streamline the admission process for universities, thereby accelerating student onboarding.

“By having validated scores, universities will save the effort of English proficiency score verification, ultimately fostering a more seamless and reliable admissions experience for both students and universities alike,” Polovina added.