Now buy e-tickets for train journeys from UTS mobile app from any location

CHENNAI: You can now buy e-tickets from anywhere except inside the railway station through the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app.

For easy booking of tickets without long wait at the counter, UTS mobile app provides facility to get unreserved train ticket, platform ticket, season ticket, and electric train ticket now from the app itself.

According to sources, earlier it was not possible to book tickets from a specified area due to 'Geofencing' restrictions.

UTS on Mobile, a GPS-based app developed by the Centre for Railway Information System, requires users to be 15 metres away from and within 2km of their requested boarding station to book tickets. This is determined by the phone’s GPS coordinates.

Now, the railway administration has removed the outer limit of Geofencing.

After the change, now one can buy tickets from anywhere except inside the railway station.

It may be noted that the passengers should reach the station of departure within 2 hours of purchasing the ticket.