Now, a government portal to report unlawful labour

The first-of-its-kind initiative has drawn praises from various quarters. The portal is intended to help the public bring instances of labour exploitation to the attention of authorities.

The portal can be accessed at https://navjivan.labour.gov.in/about-navjivan-portal. The dedicated platform provides a common online entry point for reporting all forms of exploitation, involving child, women and bonded labour.

"To report a suspected case, anyone can visit the Navjivan portal and look for the complaint or reporting facility, select the relevant category and follow the instructions provided on the website," explained a city-based activist working on child labour cases.

He further detailed that complainants should provide accurate information about the location and circumstances of the suspected exploitation and submit supporting details or evidence if requested by the portal. "They should retain any acknowledgement or complaint reference number generated after submission to follow up on the case," he stressed.