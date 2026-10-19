Now, a government portal to report unlawful labour

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has introduced the Navjivan portal to encourage citizens and good Samaritans to report suspected cases of child labour, bonded labour and exploitation of women workers across India, expanding the scope of online reporting of unlawful labour practices beyond child labour.
The first-of-its-kind initiative has drawn praises from various quarters. The portal is intended to help the public bring instances of labour exploitation to the attention of authorities.
The portal can be accessed at https://navjivan.labour.gov.in/about-navjivan-portal. The dedicated platform provides a common online entry point for reporting all forms of exploitation, involving child, women and bonded labour.
"To report a suspected case, anyone can visit the Navjivan portal and look for the complaint or reporting facility, select the relevant category and follow the instructions provided on the website," explained a city-based activist working on child labour cases.
He further detailed that complainants should provide accurate information about the location and circumstances of the suspected exploitation and submit supporting details or evidence if requested by the portal. "They should retain any acknowledgement or complaint reference number generated after submission to follow up on the case," he stressed.
The ministry had earlier operated the PENCIL portal (Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour), which includes a complaint facility for reporting child labour. Under that system, complaints are handled by the respective district nodal officers. The Navjivan initiative's broader coverage brings bonded labour and women's labour concerns into the reporting framework, say stakeholders.
The expansion comes amid continuing concerns over forced labour, deceptive recruitment, wage withholding and the exploitation of vulnerable workers, including women and children.
"The portal's effectiveness will ultimately depend on whether complaints lead to prompt verification, rescue where necessary, legal action against offenders and rehabilitation of survivors. Officials must also ensure that people who report exploitation can do so safely and that victims are protected from retaliation," said a bonded labour activist.
"For citizens, the initiative offers a potential way to flag suspected exploitation rather than remain bystanders. However, a digital reporting mechanism must be backed by responsive district-level authorities and transparent follow-up to ensure that complaints translate into meaningful action, "he added.