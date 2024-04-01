Notice not enough, strict action should be taken: Hardeep Singh Puri attacks Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against the Centre, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that they have requested the Election Commission to take stingent action against the former, adding that a mere notice is not enough.

Puri said, "Today, we presented several issues before the EC. Yesterday, a meeting of the INDIA bloc was held at Ramlila Maidan. There, Rahul Gandhi said several things that are objectionable and have serious implications. Gandhi said that this is a fixed match. He also said that the government has its own people in the EC and the elections can't be won without the EVM. ECI has denied such allegations and said that there is no proof for all of them."

The Union Minister further said that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi, wherein he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would sacrifice his life to save rapists, are "a low-level political discourse."

"Rahul Gandhi also said that the rights provided by the Indian Constitution are being snatched away. He said that a BJP worker had said that after "400 paar," the Constitution would be cancelled. We don't know which worker said that. He also posted on 'X' and 'Instagram' an image of PM Modi and alleged that the PM said that he would give his life to save rapists. Such low-level political discourse! We can understand his frustration. His INDI alliance is breaking. We told the Election Commission that mere notice is enough, stringent action needs to be taken," Puri said.

The Union Minister's statement came after Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that if the Bharatiya Janata Party wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and tries to change the Constitution, then the whole nation will be set on fire.

Addressing the public at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Rahul Gandhi said, "If the BJP wins these match-fixed elections, and changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Remember this." Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is trying to fix the elections in his favour.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to do match fixing in these elections. Without EVMs, match-fixing, social media, and pressurising the press, they cannot win more than 180 seats," the Wayanad MP said.

He further said that the Constitution will cease to exist if the BJP registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "The day this match fixing becomes successful, our Constitution will cease to exist right there. These are not ordinary elections. These elections are to save the future of India, and the rights of farmers. The whole country knows match fixing is going on," he said.