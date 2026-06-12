Not speaking to wife for 13 days not cruelty: SC

A case was registered against Jayesh Khanna and his family members under Sections 498A and 304B of the IPC. During the trial, the woman's parents levelled allegations of dowry harassment. However, the court found that those allegations were not proved and acquitted the husband's parents and other family members.

The trial court, however, held Jayesh Khanna guilty under Section 498A, observing that he had allegedly not spoken to his wife between January 18 and January 31, 2015. The court treated the alleged conduct as mental cruelty that could have contributed to her suicide. The Madras High Court later upheld the conviction.

Allowing the appeal, the Supreme Court observed that mental cruelty must be assessed in the context of the facts and circumstances of each case.

The bench said there could be no uniform standard to determine mental cruelty, as an act that appears insignificant to one person may cause serious emotional distress to another. However, the court noted that the allegation that the husband had not spoken to his wife for 13 days had not been established through cogent evidence.

"Marital disagreements are a normal part of married life. Such differences may sometimes result in a temporary breakdown in communication. In the absence of reliable evidence, the allegation that the husband did not speak to his wife for 13 days cannot, by itself, be construed as cruelty," the bench held.

The court consequently set aside the conviction and acquitted Jayesh Khanna.