"Not scared of PM Modi, Assam CM...": Rahul Gandhi

NAGAON: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party is not scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is daydreaming if they think that the grand old party is scared of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The remarks came after Congress alleged that its vehicles were being attacked by BJP workers in parts of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing the public in Nagaon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks came in front of our bus, and when I came out of the bus, they ran away. They think that Congress is scared of the BJP and RSS. They are dreaming. They can tear as many posters and placards as they want. We don't care. We are not scared of anyone. We are neither scared of PM Narendra Modi nor Assam CM." Alleging that the Centre is spoiling the future of the youth by displaying a pathetic attitude in the army recruitment, Rahul Gandhi said, "4 youths came to me and told me that there are 1,50,000 youths like us. What crime did we commit?

They said that 1,50,000 youths tried to join the army, and they gave physical and medical. The Modi government wrote to them that they were selected for the army, then COVID happened and they were asked to wait. "They were told that they would be recruited after Covid will get over. The government kept these 1,50,000 youths waiting for 3 years. After 3 years, they were told that they wouldn't be recruited and that they couldn't become Agniveers either...1,50,000 youths had the dream of joining the army," he added.

Earlier today, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that his vehicle was attacked by BJP workers in Assam's Jumugurihat during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress leader said that he maintained his composure and waved to the "hooligans," who he claimed were part of an "unruly BJP crowd," and blamed state Chief Minister Himanta Sarma for the "attack". Earlier at a press conference on Sunday, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi pehle toh mujhse darta tha, ab mere bacche se bhi darna shuru kar diya (Rahul Gandhi is not just scared of me but also my child)." Rahul Gandhi countered Biswa Sarma saying that the former was afraid of his alleged corruption being uncovered. "He is making such statements as he is scared. He afraid of his corruption coming out in the open," Wayanad MP said.

Previously, similar allegations were made by Congress on Saturday, claiming that the convoy of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was allegedly attacked by "goons" from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam's Lakhimpur. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party will take "appropriate legal action" against the "BJP stooges".

Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by re-entering the state from the Rajgarh-Hollongi (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh) border on Sunday, the eighth day of his journey.