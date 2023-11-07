Not people’s representatives, act on Bills, SC tells Guvs

NEW DELHI: State governors must not be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people, the Supreme Court said on Monday as it voiced concern over Raj Bhavans not acting on bills passed by state legislatures, and directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place on record the details of action taken by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the bills cleared by the assembly.

Tendering advice that a little bit of soul-searching by governors is needed, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said they must act on bills before the matters reach the apex court.

The apex court also criticised the state government for reconvening the assembly session, which was adjourned sine die in March, as an extension of the Budget session in June.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Punjab governor, told the bench that Purohit has taken action on the bills placed before him and that the plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state is an unnecessary litigation.

“Governors must act even before the matter comes to the Supreme Court. This has to come to an end when governors act only when matters reach the Supreme Court...

“The SG says the Punjab governor has taken action and an updated status report will be placed in a few days. Let the plea be listed on Friday and let the court be apprised of the action taken by the governor,” the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Punjab government, said it is a very strange case where the governor has kept back seven bills including ones on fiscal management and education. He said the bills were sent for the governor’s consent in July and his inaction has affected governance.

The Supreme Court also criticised the Punjab government over the manner in which the assembly was reconvened.

“A little bit of soul-searching is needed from the CM and Governor. Governors cannot be oblivious of the fact that they are not elected representatives of the people. The governor can withhold assent (to bills) and send it back once,” the bench said.