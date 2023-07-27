Not name, only work matters: BJP on Opposition’s ‘INDIA’

NEW DELHI: Attacking Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), BJP on Thursday said that only work matters and not the name adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working relentlessly for the growth of India.

People of India know what is good for India and who is working for India relentlessly. They know very well that their Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working relentlessly for the growth of this country,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

“Prime Minister’s statement on the so-called alliance of the Opposition, which call themselves as INDIA, more than PM’s words, his performance has hit them. His performance of growth, development and to bring India onto the world arena. The Opposition, particularly the Congress party was left with no other option but to just run after name.”

“We are furthering development, they are playing with names. It is not name, it is work that matters,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Patra said, “Today, in the country there is development on one side and family on the other side.”

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra said, “Our fight is not against name, it is against those who don’t consider India as a nation. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says India is not a nation but a union of states.”

“It is his immaturity to believe that they will get votes due to the name given to the alliance,” the BJP spokesperson added.

On July 18, 26 political parties including the main Opposition Congress announced the name of ‘INDIA’ in Karnataka’s Bengaluru to fight against the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.