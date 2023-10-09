Not mandatory to give Class 10, 12 boards twice a yr

NEW DELHI: Appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year will not be mandatory and the concept is being introduced as an option to reduce students’ stress caused by the fear of single opportunity, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said.

Pradhan said the issue of ‘dummy schools’ cannot be ignored and the time has come to have a serious discussion about it.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score.

Asked how the move will make board exams “low stakes” as proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP), Pradhan said, “The students will have an option of appearing for the exams twice a year just like engineering entrance JEE. They can choose the best score... but it will be completely optional, no compulsion.

“Students often get stressed thinking they lost a year, their chance is gone or that they could have performed better... the stress caused by the fear of single opportunity will be reduced.”

“If any student feels that he is completely prepared and is satisfied with the score in one set of exams, s/he can choose not to appear for the next exams. Nothing will be mandatory,” he said.

Pradhan, also the Skill Development minister, said he has received positive feedback from students on the plan to conduct board exams twice a year.