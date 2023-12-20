"Not in our character to insult anyone": Mallikarjun Kharge on mimicry incident

NEW DELHI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed anguish over the mimicry incident of the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that it is not in their character to insult anyone and further slammed Prime Minister for not making a statement inside the House on the Parliament security breach incident.

"Look at them (BJP), the mimicry happened outside the premises of the House and they are bringing a resolution to condemn it inside and here we are not even allowed to speak the truth. There 200 MPs in Rajya Sabha were standing against our 10 MPs in Rajya Sabha and started shouting slogans. This is not right," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

"Why PM Modi is not coming inside the House to speak on this issue? Why is he not giving a statement? What is the reason? On a serious issue, they don't want to talk," he added. On Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks that his caste is also being attacked over mimicry row, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Even my caste is always affected because I am not allowed to speak (in the House). They don't answer my questions."

The mimicry controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his anguish over the theatrics of a member in the 'sacred' Parliament complex. Vice President Dhankhar said he received a telephone call from Prime Minister Modi during which he said he had been at the receiving end of such insults for twenty years and counting but doing the same to a Constitutional office in the Parliament was unfortunate.

Replying to Prime Minister Modi, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said none of the insults will make him change his path adding that he is committed to upholding the values that he holds dear.

"I told him- Mr. Prime Minister, the antics of a few won't prevent me from performing my duty and upholding the principles enshrined in our Constitution. I am committed to those values from the bottom of my heart. None of the insults will make me change my path," Dhankhar posted. Meanwhile, weighing in on the mimicry row, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed it was a ploy to deflect public attention from the suspension of 141 MPs from the Parliament.