Not even given a chance to speak in Delhi assembly: BJP MLA

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, on Saturday accused the Delhi government of not giving a chance to the opposition to raise even a single question throughout the ongoing budget session.

Hitting hard at AAP-led Delhi Government, Gupta said that the government is afraid of questions over the corruption, committed by Arvind Kejriwal.

“Opposition members have been kept out of the assembly for almost 20 days now. Orders are brought from the court and then Article 280 is used to silence opposition leaders. Opposition is not even given a chance to speak in the assembly,” Gupta claimed.

He said that during the ongoing budget discussions, not a single opposition member was allowed to participate.

He said it's unheard of that a budget of 80 thousand crores is being presented, and opposition members are not even allowed the right to speak.

“The Delhi government is afraid that if opposition members speak, the veil of corruption surrounding the Kejriwal government will be lifted,” he said.