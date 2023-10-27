Not even 1 rupee was seized: Govind Dotasara after ED raids at his residence

SIKAR: After the Enforcement Directorate raided his residence in an alleged paper leak case, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara has said that not a single rupee was seized from him, and only 3 mobile phones and e-mail details have been taken by the ED.

Addressing the people in Sikar, Dotasara said "There is no point of tension. Not even 1 rupee was seized. Only 3 mobile phones and our email were seized. Neither any paper nor any jewellery was seized. If I have earned anything in life, I have earned the love of Congress workers. But I appeal to all of you to tell this to the people of the entire Rajasthan that the Congress worker is not weak or cowardly."

Dotasara further said that no question on paper leak scam was asked by the ED and the BJP is creating an atmosphere for the same in the State.

"In which case does ED occur? We don't care, ED people do their work. But we were not asked a single word about the paper leak. BJP people are forcibly creating an atmosphere in the state regarding paper leaks. This environment will be heavy on the BJP during the coming elections. In the documents they saw, there were schemes only for the people of Rajasthan, he said.

"I will fight the election from Laxmangarh, I am saying it clearly," he added.

Speaking on CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot summoned by ED, Dotasara said "No matter how much the central government misuses its central agency, Congress leaders are not afraid of it."

Dotasara said that as much as the Central agency will be misused, the people of Rajasthan will definitely teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming elections. He also added that we will make a strategy for the upcoming elections by holding a meeting of the State Congress Core Committee in Jaipur on Friday.

There will also be a discussion in the meeting regarding the way the BJP and the Central Government are misusing the Central agencies.

"I challenge Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod to get the government to investigate his, Subhash Mahariya and my property. If anything comes out of it, I am ready to face punishment but Rajendra Rathod and Subhash Mahariya's property should be investigated too," Dotasara said.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound State.

The premises of Dotasara, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.