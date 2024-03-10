Not afraid of political challenges: Himachal CM

SOLAN: Asserting that he is not afraid of political challenges, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the government has come up with developmental schemes and policies for the welfare of the people.

Addressing a public meeting here, the Chief Minister announced Rs 10 crore each for the construction of parking and indoor stadium in Solan.

He said by adopting zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing the corrupt practices and the resources of the state were being used for welfare of its citizens and overall development of the state.

He said while the focus of the government was entirely on taking Himachal forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP has centred itself in adopting unfair and un-democratic means to weaken the democratic processes of the state.

“Some well-known elements were using hard-earned money of taxpayers and evil force to topple democratically elected government,” Sukhu said.

He added the government has set a target of making Himachal self-reliant and was working by implementing policies which will aid in achieving the target.

He added despite limited economic resources, the government faced last year’s natural disaster with full strength and provided Rs 4,500 crore Special Relief Package to the affected.

“The state didn’t receive a penny in aid from the Centre, yet all possible assistance was provided to the affected families,” he added.