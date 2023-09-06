Northern Railway notifies diversion of train services: check deets

CHENNAI: Northern Railway has notified diversion of train services due to pre-non interlocking work for remodelling of Varanasi Yard over Lucknow division.

Train No. 12669 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Chhapra Bi- Weekly Superfast Express leaving Dr MGR Chennai Central at 17.40 hrs on 11th, 16th, 18th, 23rd, 25th, 30th September, 2nd, 7th, 9th and 14th October, 2023 will be diverted to run via Prayagraj Jn, Prayagrai Rambag, Varanasi Jn and Varanasi City (10 Services). Train no 12670 Chhapra – Dr MGR Chennai Central Bi- Weekly Superfast Express leaving Chhapra at 21.00 hrs on 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th, 25th, 27th September, 2nd, 4th, 9th and 11th October, 2023 will be diverted to run via Varanasi City, Varanasi Jn., Prayagrai Rambag and Prayagraj Jn. (10 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Train cancellation

In view of the corridor block for facilitating maintenance and safety works in various divisions over Southern Railway, several trains would be fully cancelled and diverted.

Train no 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore at 09.05 hrs and train no 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs with effect from 9th September will be fully cancelled.

Train no 06829 Tiruchchirappalli – Manamadurai Unreserved Express Special will be short terminated at Karaikudi with effect from 9th September. There will be no service between Karaikudi and Manamadurai station.

Train no 06830 Manamadurai – Tiruchchirappalli Unreserved Express Special will short originate from Karaikudi instead of Manamadurai with effect from 9th September.

There will be no service between Manamadurai and Karaikudi stations, another statement from SR said.