North Kerala braces for heavy downpour, likely to get 204.4 mm rain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the northern part of the state for today. The MeT department, in a post on X handle, said that the region is likely to receive a rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Thursday.

It has also cautioned the people and asked them to be prepared.

"Heads up, North Kerala! Brace for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 23rd. Stay prepared and stay informed!" it said. Earlier on Wednesday, the weather department a red alert for the Pathanamthitta district of the state.

The IMD also issued an orange alert for the day in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.