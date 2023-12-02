Normalcy coming back to Manipur, will achieve solution soon: CM Biren Singh

IMPHAL: Days after the Central and State governments signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a free-wheeling conversation with ANI, said that "peace talk" is taking place in Manipur and different communities are interacting with one another under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In the last 2-3 months except for a small incident, no major incident has taken place. Normalcy has almost been restored and it is restoring very fast. In the meantime, peace talks are taking place and interactions are ongoing within the communities under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. I hope we will achieve a solution very soon," Biren Singh said.

Speaking on the opposition parties railing down on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Singh said, "The primary duty of the opposition is to criticise whatever work is being done by the ruling party, to criticize whatever good or bad that is being done by the government. I was very unhappy. But during that time I was not in a position to speak out. The Manipuri people were insulted in the Parliament. Even the opposition boycotted the Parliament."

Speaking on the assistance received by the central government in controlling the situation in Manipur, the Chief Minister, "The State was almost under control. Amit Shah came down here and stayed for three days. He, himself monitored the situation. Minister of State Nityanand Rai stayed here for more than 25 days. He immediately appointed security advisors. They did everything but unfortunately, the opposition had forgotten the facts."

The Chief Minister said that the condition of Manipur is better now and everything is running smoothly under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Now the condition of Manipur is better. Everything is running smoothly under the leadership of Amit Shah. Many who are in relief camp now have started going home. Kukis, whose houses have not been burnt, have also started going home. We are also giving money to those whose houses were burnt so that they can start building their homes," Biren Singh said. Speaking about how he overcame his challenges, "It was a tough time for us. We survived due to god's grace and strength. We work hard to restore everything as soon as possible."

Manipur has been witness to a spiral of violence this year after the High Court directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.