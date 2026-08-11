Normal life hit in parts of Jharkhand as BJP enforces bandh over police action against job aspirants

Most schools and business establishments remained closed, while vehicular movement was very low in the state capital Ranchi and several other cities.

The shutdown, announced after the police used water cannons, tear gas and batons against protesters in Ranchi on Monday, was being observed from 8 am to midnight, with essential services kept outside its purview, BJP state president Aditya Sahu said.

The BJP described the police action as "atrocities" against students and accused the JMM-led government of using force instead of addressing their grievances.

The party has also backed the protesters' demand for an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).