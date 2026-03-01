Nominations for Rajya Sabha polls resume on March 2

With their current strength in the Assembly, the alliances led by the DMK and the AIADMK are in a position to secure four and two seats, respectively.

Sources indicated that candidates of both parties are likely to file their nominations on March 3.

If the DMK allocates two seats to its alliance partners, including the Congress and the DMDK, the ruling party may field only two candidates of its own. The AIADMK is expected to allot a seat to one of its allies.