Nominations for Rajya Sabha polls resume on March 2

CHENNAI: Even as seat-sharing talks for the forthcoming Assembly election continue, the nomination process for the Rajya Sabha election will resume on Monday.
The filing of nominations began on February 26. Following the weekend, the process will recommence on Monday. The last date for filing nominations is March 5, and scrutiny will take place on March 6. The final list of candidates will be known after the withdrawal deadline on March 9.
The ECI announced the schedule for the biennial polls in Tamil Nadu as six Rajya Sabha seats are set to fall vacant on April 1.
With their current strength in the Assembly, the alliances led by the DMK and the AIADMK are in a position to secure four and two seats, respectively.
Sources indicated that candidates of both parties are likely to file their nominations on March 3.
If the DMK allocates two seats to its alliance partners, including the Congress and the DMDK, the ruling party may field only two candidates of its own. The AIADMK is expected to allot a seat to one of its allies.