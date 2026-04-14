Noida protests: Police say 'outsiders' tried to incite unrest; 7 FIRs filed, several detained

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told reporters on Monday night.

Seven cases have been registered across various police stations within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, and "several anti-social elements" have been taken into custody following the unrest, police said.

A police statement noted that around 40,000 to 45,000 workers from various sectors gathered at over 80 locations across the commissionerate on Monday, resulting in disruptions and law-and-order issues in parts of the district.