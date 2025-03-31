Noida: Massive blaze breaks out in Surajpur factory, firefighters attempt to control

NOIDA: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Noida's Surajpur on Monday. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently working to bring the blaze under control.

Visuals from the scene showed huge plumes of smoke as firefighters battled the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on March 16, a fire broke out at a garment company in Sector 63 of Noida. Upon receiving the information, fire department officials immediately reached the spot and launched firefighting operations.