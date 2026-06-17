Noida International Airport begins freight operations with arrival of first cargo flight

The first cargo flight, a Boeing 737-800F operated by Afcom Holdings between Chennai and Noida, was welcomed with a water cannon salute at the airport's cargo hub.

AISATS Multi Modal Cargo Hub (MMCH) at NIA handled the domestic freighter flight at its integrated cargo terminal, with the aircraft carrying nearly 20 tonnes of mixed cargo, including perishables, consolidation shipments, auto components and mobile devices.

This marked a major step towards establishing NIA as a logistics gateway for northern India by integrating air cargo handling, warehousing and multimodal connectivity, officials said.