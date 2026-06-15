Noida Airport begins passenger flights; first flight from Lucknow

The event was shortly followed by the first takeoff from the greenfield project by a flight to Lucknow. The plane carried 172 villagers from the Jewar region whose land was acquired by the state government for the first phase development of the airport.

With the commencement of the flight operation at Jewar, Delhi NCR joins a select group of global megacities served by multiple airports.

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said what seemed impossible ten years ago was made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.