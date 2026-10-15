Nobody can browbeat judiciary, says CJI on plea concerning Oct 12 march to SC

A bench comprising the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, the Congress party, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and others on a plea against the march to the top court.

Senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that what happened on October 12 in the apex court premises was completely unacceptable.

"It was completely unacceptable that the Supreme Court was seized with a political procession," Bhatia told the bench.

When he said this kind of attempt to browbeat the judiciary cannot be allowed, the CJI said, "Nobody can browbeat us."

The plea has sought a complete ban on political demonstrations within the court premises and contempt proceedings against political leaders who obstruct the judicial system.

On October 12, Gandhi and several other prominent opposition leaders, accompanied by their supporters, reached the Supreme Court to file a plea over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The national capital has witnessed several protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

During the hearing, Bhatia told the bench that over 200 lawyers have signed a memorandum expressing concern over what had happened inside the top court premises on October 12.

He said the attempt to browbeat the judiciary was worrisome.