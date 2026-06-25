No vegetables, little sleep and cattle-feed rotis: Rescued labourers recount harrowing tales

For months, and in some cases more than a year, the workers lived behind locked gates, surviving on rotis made from chaff used for animal feed, sleeping for only a few hours and allegedly enduring routine beatings, threats and attacks by dogs.

Many were recruited from railway stations and bus stands with promises of monthly salaries of Rs 12,000-15,000, food, accommodation and eight-hour shifts.

Instead, they allege, they were locked inside the factory compound, stripped of their phones and identity documents, denied wages and forced to work almost round the clock.

"We were promised three meals a day, accommodation and an eight-hour duty," Sonu Chauhan of Agra, who had left home six months ago looking for work, told PTI videos.

According to Sonu, the gates were locked soon after he arrived.

"From the next day, we were made to work continuously. If we felt sleepy, we were beaten with belts. We were given only three or four rotis in 24 hours. We never saw vegetables or dal. We ate rotis made from bran meant for cattle, with salt and red chilli," he said.

The workers said a typical day began before dawn and stretched late into the night.

Ramu, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, alleged that labourers were made to start work around 4 am and continue till midnight.

"We got only two or three hours to sleep. Even if someone was sick, there was no leave. We were told we would not leave the place alive," he said.

According to the workers, their tasks included operating disposable-plate machines, counting finished products, packaging them in plastic covers and filling sacks.

"There was never a moment when we were allowed to sit idle," one worker said.