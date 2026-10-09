No turning back, continue Jantar Mantar protest even if leaders are arrested: AISA president

Neha urged people travelling to Delhi for the protest to take leadership if the organisers were detained, and asked them to stage sit-ins wherever they were stopped, including at metro and railway stations.

"Wherever you are stopped, whether it is a metro or train station, sit down right there with your demands of 'roll back SIR, Gyanesh Kumar must go'," she said. Asserting that the government should be held accountable, the AISA leader framed the mobilisation as a confrontation between the people and the BJP.

"There is no turning back. It is we the people versus the BJP," she said. The protest at Jantar Mantar is scheduled for Saturday, with the key demands being the withdrawal of the SIR exercise and the resignation of the chief election commissioner. Several Left student organisations, social activists and farmer organisations are also expected to join the protest.