No talks on PM face, oppn meet to discuss common programme

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Opposition meet in Patna scheduled for next week will not discuss a possible prime ministerial candidate and will focus on deciding the common agenda for the parties to work on in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources from RJD, which along with Bihar’s ruling alliance partner JD-U is playing host to the meet in state capital Patna, said there are no talks on the lines of picking a prime ministerial candidate.

“The meeting is the first step. A common agenda will be finalised,” said an RJD leader.

“Inflation and unemployment are issues which can draw people’s attention to the government’s economic mismanagement, as well as bad decisions like demonetisation and faulty GST. Also, communal harmony, misuse of government agencies and subversion of democracy are important issues,” the source said.

According to the sources, NCP leader Sharad Pawar is likely to present a common minimum programme.

“There will be no discussion on any prime ministerial candidate, that is not the aim of the meeting. The meeting is for coordination among the Opposition for the next general election, this will be the first step,” the source said.

A leader from another opposition party said that they are likely to discuss the formation of a team of senior leaders who will go to different states, talk to leaders as well as hold meetings and conferences to mobilise support for the Opposition.

While a formal alliance between parties is unlikely, the idea is to work on a formula of having one winnable Opposition candidate in all seats.

Among those to attend the meet are Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury are other leaders who have agreed to attend.

BRS (Telangana), BJD (Odisha) and BSP are among those who are skipping the meet.