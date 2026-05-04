No takers for INDIA bloc; rout in Bengal, Tamil Nadu puts alliance under dark cloud

INDIA bloc parties, consisting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have failed to materialise their support into votes in their respective states. However, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has started celebrations across Congress party offices While Tamil Nadu is witnessing the young party of TVK, formed formally in 2024, is managing to push back against the incumbent DMK, leading in 106 seats. Meanwhile, the DMK-led alliance, called the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), has leads in around 56 seats between them. The AIADMK-led NDA alliance is hanging onto second place, having leads in around 72 seats.

While General and assembly election results differ often, there are 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal, and 39 in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the BJP might be making inroads within states which traditionally have not seen electoral success for the party.

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), not being part of the INDIA bloc in the Centre, had contested elections alone. While the party is hanging onto second place by having leads in 90 seats, the BJP has managed to continue being the juggernaut across 170 seats. If trends persist, the party will comfortably cross the majority mark.