No subsidised power to ministers, govt staff in Assam

GUWAHATI: No subsidised power will be provided to any minister, officer or government employee in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He has instructed the State Power Department to install prepaid meters in government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony.

In a post on social media on Sunday, Sarma said that he was informed by Power Department officials during a recent interaction that a very nominal amount on account of the monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers.

“Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony,” he said. This measure aims at ensuring that “no subsidised power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees”, the CM added.