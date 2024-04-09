No special drive to probe HRA mismatch cases: I-T

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Monday said it has found mismatch between rent paid by salaried employees vis-a-vis rent received by the recipient for 2020-21 fiscal year and conducted data analysis for high-value cases.

Refuting reports that there is a special drive by the department to reopen cases regarding House Rent Allowance (HRA), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the verification of rent paid by the tenant and the rent received by the recipient was done in a “small number” of cases.