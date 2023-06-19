Begin typing your search...

No religious bias in Telangana collectorate unveiling

It was claimed that a cleric was reciting religious verses (kalma) at the inauguration of the Collector’s office in Telangana.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2023 10:37 PM GMT
No religious bias in Telangana collectorate unveiling
CHENNAI: A viral video features a group of people standing beside someone who appears to be a Maulvi (cleric) reciting verses. It was claimed that a cleric was reciting religious verses (kalma) at the inauguration of the Collector’s office in Telangana.

A user said, “Has Telangana become India’s first Islamic state?” Alt News found that the inauguration ceremony of the integrated collectorate of Telangana’s Nirmal district was attended by priests of Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths.

DTNEXT Bureau

