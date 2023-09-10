Begin typing your search...

"No power on earth can eradicate Sanatana Dharma" former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Thakur said the “so-called” intellectuals and leaders of the INDIA alliance are supporting such remarks by remaining silent.

9 Sep 2023
Himachal Pradesh Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
SHIMLA: Hitting out at DMK leaders’ remarks on Sanatana Dharma former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said no power on earth can eradicate Sanatan Dharma and those who tried to finish it never succeeded.

In a statement, Thakur said the “so-called” intellectuals and leaders of the INDIA alliance are supporting such remarks by remaining silent. The Congress and the DMK among other opposition parties are constituents of INDIA that is preparing to take on the BJP-led NDA in 2024.

Accusing the Congress and its associates of maligning Sanatana Dharma, Thakur said their mentality has been exposed. “Leaders of the INDIA bloc should stop their malicious propaganda against Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

