No plan to reduce LPG cylinder weight, says Centre
CHENNAI: Amid rumours of a possible cooking gas shortage due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Union Petroleum Ministry has clarified that there is no proposal to reduce the weight of domestic LPG cylinders, according to Maalaimalar.
Reports had claimed that oil companies were considering cutting the weight of household cylinders from 14.2 kg to 10 kg, and that distribution of commercial cylinders had been halted to manage supply constraints.
Dismissing these claims, Sujatha Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum, said the reports were “baseless and speculative”. She assured that there is adequate stock and no disruption in supply.
“The government has no plan to reduce cylinder weight. Distribution of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders will continue as usual,” she said.
The clarification comes even as domestic LPG prices were recently hiked by Rs 60 per cylinder.